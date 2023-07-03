Dreams FC confirms participation in first ever CAF Inter-Club Competition

Players of Dreams FC

Winners of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup, Dreams FC have confirmed their participation in the 2023/24 CAF Inter-Club Competition according to a statement released by the club on Monday, July 3.

The ‘still believe’ lads defeated relegated King Faisal 2-0 in the final to qualify for their first-ever CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday, June 18.



However, reports emerged that the cub who is owned by the current GFA president Kurt Okraku might not be able to compete due to financial constraints.



Dreams FC has already applied and been duly issued the license by the instant body to make its first-ever appearance in an African club competition.

Management is already working assiduously to present a formidable side for this task and now awaits the draw for the first preliminary round expected in August.





LSN/OGB