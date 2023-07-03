1
Menu
Sports

Dreams FC confirms participation in first ever CAF Inter-Club Competition

Dreams FC Vs Asante Kotoko Line Up Players of Dreams FC

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Winners of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup, Dreams FC have confirmed their participation in the 2023/24 CAF Inter-Club Competition according to a statement released by the club on Monday, July 3.

The ‘still believe’ lads defeated relegated King Faisal 2-0 in the final to qualify for their first-ever CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday, June 18.

 However, reports emerged that the cub who is owned by the current GFA president Kurt Okraku might not be able to compete due to financial constraints.

 Dreams FC has already applied and been duly issued the license by the instant body to make its first-ever appearance in an African club competition.

Management is already working assiduously to present a formidable side for this task and now awaits the draw for the first preliminary round expected in August. 



 LSN/OGB               
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: