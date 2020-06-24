Sports News

Dreams FC defender Issah Yakubu names Sergio Ramos as his role model

Dreams Football Club defender, Issah Yakubu has named Spain international and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos as his football role model.

Before the suspension of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League, the budding defender had an impressive performance for the Dawu based club.



It is uncertain whether football will bounce back or not due to the rapid growth of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking to footballghana.com, Issah Yakubu revealed that he models his game on Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos due to his aggressive approach to games.

“My role model is Sergio Ramos. I know for sure that I will become the second Ramos in Africa”



“Ramos is one player who scores with his head and that is what I have been emulating. In the GPL I was scoring with my head and that tells you I am gradually becoming Ramos of Africa” he said.



Ramos was an integral member of the Spanish team that conquered the world in 2010 and Europe from 2008-2010.

