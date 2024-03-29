Dreams FC depart for Mali ahead of crucial CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinals clash against Stade Malien

Dreams FC team

Dreams FC have left Ghana for their CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinals first leg clash against Stade Malien in Mali.

The team travelled to Mali on Friday morning and are expected to arrive later in the day before going through the necessary routine for Sunday's clash.



The Ghana FA Cup holders travelled with 23 players, four management team members and nine technical staff led by Coach Karim Zito.



Dreams FC remarkable performance in their maiden Africa campaign has earned them a place among the continent’s elite clubs.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to take place on Sunday at 5pm as both teams will be seeking for favourable result.



Karim Zito will be counting on experienced forward John Antwi, having featured for a host of top clubs in Africa including Al Ahly and Pyramids FC.



The Ghana FA Cup holders have also been boosted by the return of trio Abdul Aziz Issah, Ofori McCarthy and Emmanuel Adjei. The trio played a huge role to help the Black Satellite secure gold at the just ended Africa Games.