Dreams FC duo Solomon Agbesi and Emmanuel Agyei named in CAF Confederation Cup team of the week

The duo played a significant role in the team's qualifaction intot the semifinals of the competition

Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbesi and midfielder Emmanuel Agyei have been named in the CAF Confederation Cup team of the week.

The pair played pivotal roles in their team's comeback draw against Stade Malien in Kumasi, a result that secured Dreams FC a place in the semifinals following their 2-1 victory in Bamako.



Agbesi, a rock in goal, made several crucial saves to keep Dreams FC in the game, while Agyei's tireless midfield performance was instrumental in the team's fightback. Their outstanding performances have rightly earned them a spot in the prestigious team of the week.



With the semifinals looming, Dreams FC now shifts their focus to Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek. The first leg is set to take place on April 21, 2024, in Egypt, with the return leg scheduled for Kumasi on April 28, 2024.

The Ghanaian side will be hoping that their star duo can continue their impressive form and guide them to the final.



Below is the team of the week:



