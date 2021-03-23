Dreams FC gaffer Viric wins GPL Coach of the Month Award

Dreams FC gaffer Vladislav Viric

Dreams FC gaffer Vladislav Viric has deservedly been named the NASCO Coach of the Month for February after his outstanding outing with the Still Believe lads.

Viric led the “Still Believe” lads to three home wins and one away with one defeat, same as close contender Samuel Boadu during his time at Medeama in February.



Viric however pipped the former Medeama coach to the award with his side scoring a total of thirteen (13) goals while Medeama scored seven (7) goals last month.



Berekum Chelsea’s Abu Abdul-Hanan also got a nomination after his team recorded three wins and a draw in February.

The Dreams FC coach now joins Joseph Asare Bediako, Henrik Lehm and Karela’s Augustine Evans Adotey as previous winners of the monthly award this season.



He will receive a NASCO television and a personalised trophy from award sponsor Nasco.



Viric in an interview with footballmadeinghana.com earlier on Monday had insisted he deserved the award.