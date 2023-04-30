0
Dreams FC hammer 9-man Legon Cities 5-1 at the Theatre of Dreams

Sun, 30 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC made their home advantage count after beating Legon Cities in matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Still Believe lads cruised to a comfortable 5-1 win over the Royals at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Dreams FC got the opening goal after just six minutes through Aholou Avocevou before Ishmael Dede hit the back of the net to extend the host lead.

Few minutes to full time, Samuel Armah pulled one back for the visitors as the first half ended 2-1 in favour of Dreams FC.

After the break, the host proved to the stronger side and grabbed their third goal of the match through Ali Huzaf in the 58th minute.

Ten minutes later, Abdulai Ibrahim found the back of the net for Dreams to continue their demolishing exercise against Legon Cities.

In the 80th minutes, Legon Cities were reduced to 9-men before Godfred Atuahene scored to seal a 5-1 for Dreams FC.

The win sends Dreams FC out of the relegation zone. They now sit in 12th position with 37 points whiles Legon Cities drops to the 13th spot but tied on points with Dreams FC.

