1
Menu
Sports

Dreams FC lose 1-2 to Bechem United at home matchday 7

Watch Highlights As Bechem United Defeat Aduana Stars 2 0 To Set Up Final With Hearts Of Oak Bechem United

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United returned to winning ways with a 2-1 away victory over Dreams FC on match week seven of the Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters handed the visitors their second home defeat in the season at the Theatre of Dreams Park, Dawu on Wednesday.

Bechem United pick up their first away win of the season while Dreams FC remain winless in their last five league games.

Agyenim Boateng opened the scoring for the hosts in the 30h minute of the game with a sublime finish, however, Bechem equalised through Kofi Agbesimah from the penalty.

Emmanuel Avornyo scored three minutes before the break to put the visitors in front.

After the break, Dreams FC piled pressure on Bechem United, the last season's MTN FA Cup finalist held on to seal all three points.

The win lifts Bechem United to 9th on the league table while Dreams FC drop to 14th after seven round of matches played so far.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: