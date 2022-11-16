Dreams FC lose 1-2 to Bechem United at home matchday 7

Bechem United

Bechem United returned to winning ways with a 2-1 away victory over Dreams FC on match week seven of the Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters handed the visitors their second home defeat in the season at the Theatre of Dreams Park, Dawu on Wednesday.



Bechem United pick up their first away win of the season while Dreams FC remain winless in their last five league games.



Agyenim Boateng opened the scoring for the hosts in the 30h minute of the game with a sublime finish, however, Bechem equalised through Kofi Agbesimah from the penalty.

Emmanuel Avornyo scored three minutes before the break to put the visitors in front.



After the break, Dreams FC piled pressure on Bechem United, the last season's MTN FA Cup finalist held on to seal all three points.



The win lifts Bechem United to 9th on the league table while Dreams FC drop to 14th after seven round of matches played so far.