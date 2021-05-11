Dreams FC made it difficult for us - Coach Mariano Barreto

Coach Mariano Barreto

Coach of Asante Kotoko Mariano Barreto has admitted that Dreams FC made it very difficult for his side in their match day 23 game at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

He says the Dawu based side gave them all sorts of problems especially in the first half of the game but was full of plaudits for his charges for rallying to pick all three points.



The porcupine warriors defeated Dreams FC by 3-1 in a game they had to come from behind to get all three points.



Kotoko had to do it the hard way as they came from behind to beat the Dawu based side in an enthralling match that was also full of controversies.



Dreams FC started the game on the front foot as the home side Kotoko soaked the pressure and tried to hit the away side on the break.



Agyenim Boateng converted from the spot to give Dreams FC a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute after Fabio Gama was deemed to have handled the ball in the penalty box

The home side upped the ante and got the equalizer on the stroke of half time as Brazilian import Michael Vinicius headed home a cross from Emmanuel Gyamfi to make it 1-1.



Both teams headed into half time with the scores tied at 1-1 but Kotoko came out for the second half with more intent and zip.



Augustine Okrah was replaced by the returning Osman Ibrahim while goalscorer Michael Vinicius made way three minutes after the break for Francis Andy Kumi.



Kumi should have scored after a good chance but wasted the opportunity but five minutes after coming on he won his side a penalty after the referee adjudged he was pushed.



The Dreams FC players argued with the referee about the decision while their bench was also incensed but up stepped Abdul Ganiyu to tuck it home for 2-1 Kotoko.

Kotoko put the icing on the cake as Andy Kumi scored his third goal since joining the club and the third goal of the day to put the game beyond the visitors.



Speaking in a post match presser, Mariano Barreto commended his boys for their comeback spirit and stated they conceded a stupid penalty despite admitting it was a clear call from the referee.



"We had so much problem in the first half because Dreams identified our weak points. We conceded a stupid penalty though it was a clear call but we didn't give up. We fought back because we remembered what happened against Medeama so we decided to work hard and turn things around."



"We created so many chances in the second half and were better. Dreams did really well because they handed us a very tough game."



Kotoko will on match day 24 host Ebusua Dwarfs as they seek to maintain their grip at the top of the table.