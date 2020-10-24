Dreams FC name Derrick Okraku as Communications Director

As part of the club’s recent reforms in the management structure, the Board of Dreams Football Club has named Derrick A. Okraku as the new head of the club’s communication wing, Dreams Media.

Okraku fills the role which has been vacant for some time now following the appointment of the former Communication Director Henry Asante Twum as the new Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association.



Since his appointment in 2015, Okraku acted as deputy head of the department while doubling as Corporate Affairs Manager.



The creative Okraku’s ability to lead the media team can’t be questioned and the board believes with his worth of knowledge the Dreams FC brand will see incredible growth.

He is expected to begin his role immediately and take the media game of Dreams FC to a new level.



