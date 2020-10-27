Dreams FC name new management team

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC has announced its new management team ahead of the start of the 2020/21 football season.
The new management structure has been approved by the Board after a meeting held on Thursday.
Former Administrative manager Ameenu Shadow has earned promotion as the club’s new General Manager.
He previously held the administrative position.
Derrick Okraku has been appointed as the Club’s media manager.
Below is the new structure of the club
Board
Mohammed Jiji Alifoe
Prince Abdul Hamid
Kurt E.S Okraku
General Manager
Ameenu Shadow
Deputy Manager
Enoch Agyare Addo
Secretary
Theresa Slippi-Mensah
Finance
Augustine Afful
Head, Dreams Media
Derrick Okraku
Community and Supporters Relations
Alhaji Yusif Iddrisu
Medical
Dr Yusif Andani
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.