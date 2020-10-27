Dreams FC name new management team

Ameenu Shardow

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC has announced its new management team ahead of the start of the 2020/21 football season.

The new management structure has been approved by the Board after a meeting held on Thursday.



Former Administrative manager Ameenu Shadow has earned promotion as the club’s new General Manager.



He previously held the administrative position.



Derrick Okraku has been appointed as the Club’s media manager.



Below is the new structure of the club

Board



Mohammed Jiji Alifoe



Prince Abdul Hamid



Kurt E.S Okraku



General Manager

Ameenu Shadow



Deputy Manager



Enoch Agyare Addo



Secretary



Theresa Slippi-Mensah

Finance



Augustine Afful



Head, Dreams Media



Derrick Okraku



Community and Supporters Relations

Alhaji Yusif Iddrisu



Medical



Dr Yusif Andani