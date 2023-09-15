Dreams FC secure 2-1 victory over Kallon FC in CAF Confederation Cup first leg clash

A scene from the game

Goals from Godfred Atuahene and John Antwi were enough to secure Dreams FC a 2-1 win over Sierra Leone side FC Kallon in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, September 15.

Dreams started well and deservedly opened the score as early in the 11th minute through forward Godfred Atuahene when he scored from a rebound after the goalie parried out a freekick.



Poised to double their tally, Dreams came close again when John Antwi fed a decent pass to Sylvester Simba but the midfielder blasted wide.



Before the stroke of the first half, the visitors leveled through Daniel Karim in the 45th minute to level matters for FC Kallon.



Back from recess, Dreams affected a change minute into the second stanza which turned the game in favor of the hosts, as Sulemana Fahadu replaced Sylvester Simba.



Minutes after the change, Dreams were awarded a penalty as forward John Antwi made no mistakes to score from the spot to restore Dreams lead.



Both teams kept on firing at each other in the dying embers of the game but no goal was produced as it ended 2-1 for Dreams after regulation time.

The return fixture is scheduled for Saturday, September 30, in Freetown where the winner will make it to the group stages of the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup.



However, Dreams will honor their first Ghana Premier League game against debutants Nations at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, September 20 before departing Ghana for Sierra Leone.







