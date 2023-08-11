Dreams FC sign defender Richard Mensah from Kotoku Royals

Defender Richard Mensah

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have announced the signing of defender Richard Mensah to boost their squad ahead of their upcoming Africa campaign.

He joins the Still Believe lads from relegated Akyem Kotoku Royals ahead of the 2023/24 season.



Dreams FC announced his signing on Friday afternoon via a brief statement on their official Facebook page.



The Dawu-based outfit revealed he has already joined his teammates in training preparing for the club’s 2022/24 CAF Confederation Cup match later this month.



“We are delighted to announce the signing of Richard Mensah from Kotoku Royals.

“The defender has already joined his teammates in preparation for our CAF Confederation Cup opener against Milo FC.



“Welcome to Dreams FC, Richard Mensah.”



They earned the right to represent Ghana in the second-tier club competition in Africa after beating King Faisal FC to win the MTN FA Cup.



Dreams FC are set to face Malian side Milo FC in the first round of qualifiers.