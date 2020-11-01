Dreams FC snap up left-back Solomon Twene on transfer deadline day

Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams FC announced the signing of defender Solomon Twene on transfer deadline day.
The left-back has a three-year contract on a free transfer.
Twene has returned home after a successful season with Sudanese giant Al Shorta Al Qadarif.
He scored four goals in the 2019/20 season in the Sudanese Premier League.
Twene told Dreams FC's website: "I joined Dreams FC because of the club's philosophy.
"It's one of the best clubs in Ghana in terms of player development and as a footballer irrespective of where you have played you still need a team that can help you develop your talent because football is dynamic and changes each day."
