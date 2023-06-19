Dreams FC to represent Ghana in 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup after FA Cup triumph

The MTN FA Cup title is the club’s first major trophy since its inception fourteen years ago

Dreams FC are set to represent Ghana in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup following their Cup success.

This was after they dispatched King Faisal to win the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup title on Sunday afternoon at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Kumasi.



It will be their first-ever experience of African inter-club football after the club was formed in 2009.



The Still Believe lads scored in either half of the game to emerge 2-0 winners over the In Sha Allah boys.



Abdul Karim Zito’s side started the game on the front foot after snatching the lead just 18 minutes into the encounter.



Abdul Aziz Issah struck the opener into the left bottom corner after a great combination of passes set him free on the right.



Dreams FC put the game to bed when substitute Sadiq Alhassan made it 2-0 with 20 minutes left to play.



Alhassan was at the end of a fine cut-back following a poor defensive clearance from the King Faisal goalkeeper Adams Jabal. He slotted in nicely to wrap up a deserved victory.