Dreams FC unveil brand new bus

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have unveiled a new bus ahead of the start of the second round of the league.

The club have out-doored a 48 seater KIA Grandbird coach that will help the team on their travels for league matches.



Their new coach has got a lot of people on social media talking as the bus has been well branded in the clubs bright colours.

Since pictures of the bus flooded social media a lot of football loving fans have been talking about the club which belongs to the GFA boss.



Dreams FC is one well run club that strives for perfection and is the envy of most persons.