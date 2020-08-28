Sports News

Dreams FC unveil new signing Joseph Esso

Joseph Esso parted ways with Accra Hearts of Oak

Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams FC have outdoored new acquisition Joesph Esso ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 23-year-old moved to the Still Believe lads on a two-year deal as a free-agent after his contract with Accra Hearts of Oak expired last month.



The Dawu-based side unveiled the dead-eye frontman in a colourful video on their social media outlets.

