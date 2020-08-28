0
Sports News Fri, 28 Aug 2020

Dreams FC unveil new signing Joseph Esso

Dreams Esso?fit=797%2C815&ssl=1 Joseph Esso parted ways with Accra Hearts of Oak

Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams FC have outdoored new acquisition Joesph Esso ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 23-year-old moved to the Still Believe lads on a two-year deal as a free-agent after his contract with Accra Hearts of Oak expired last month.

The Dawu-based side unveiled the dead-eye frontman in a colourful video on their social media outlets.

Source: Happy 98.9FM

