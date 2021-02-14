Dreams FC vrs Aduana Stars – Still Believe lads aim to make it third win on the trot

Dreams FC will host Aduana Stars on February 14

Dreams FC will host Aduana Stars as the aim to go eight games unbeaten in the Ghana Premier League.

The Still Believe lads after a slow start to the season have been able to turn things around going seven games without a defeat.



They will be hoping to make it three wins on the trot following a back to back win against WAFA and Eleven Wonders.



Head coach Vladislav Viric is yet to taste defeat since taking over the helm.



A victory against Aduana Stars could take Dreams FC to the top four for the first time this season.



The likes of Fahadu Sulemana, Joseph Esso and Ibrahim Issah will be looking to continue their good run of form on Sunday when they welcome the defending Champions at the Theatre of Dreams.

Aduana Stars on the other hand are coming into this game following a 1-0 win over WAFA at home.



The defending Champions have been inconsistent this season.



But they were able to beat Asante Kotoko away and also drew with the likes of King Faisal, Liberty Professional and Berekum Chelsea.



With the likes of Yahaya Mohammed, Bright Adjei and Samuel Bio, you expect the Dormaa based club to pull out a surprise at the Theatre of Dreams.



Only one point separate both side’s, Aduana Stars are 4th on the log with 21points, whiles Dreams FC sit 6th with 20 points.

Team News



Dreams FC have no injury concerns and Vladislav Viric is expected to name the same team that defeated Eleven Wonders in their last game.



Paa Kwesi Fabin could make changes to the team that beat WAFA in the last game.



Emmanuel Osei Baffour could maintain his place in the team after impressing against WAFA.



Head to Head

Dreams FC have won 2 and lost one of their three meetings against Aduana Stars at the Theatre of Dreams.



Aduana Stars came out victorious in their last visit at the Theatre of Dreams.



Probable Line-Up



Dreams FC



Solomon Agbasi, Philomen Baffour,

M, Abdullahi Ibrahim, Abdul Jalilu, Ibrahim Issah, Victor Oduro, Clement Abdul Latif, Mohammed Sulemana, Sulemana Fahadu, Emmanuel Ocran, Agyenim Boateng



Aduana Stars



Joseph Addo, Kwain, Hafiz Adams, Tijjani Joshua, Emmanuel Akouko, Prince Acquah, Samuel Bioh, Sam Adams, Yahaya Mohammed, Bright Adjei, Fatawu Rahman