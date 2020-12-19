Dreams FC vs Asante Kotoko - GPL Week 6 Preview

Dreams FC host Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko will begin life without Maxwell Konadu with a trip to face struggling Dreams FC at Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday.

Konadu, a former Black Stars assistant coach, paid the price for the team's underwhelming form this season.



Konadu got fired on Friday morning barely 24 hours after the Porcupine Warriors played poorly and suffered their first defeat against Great Olympics in Accra.



His sacking was followed by the surprised resignation of communications manager, Moses Antwi-Benefo and there are reports other management members are mulling over stepping down.



Assistant coach Johnson Smith has been asked to sit in the hot seat for the time being and his first task is a tricky one against Dreams FC.



Smith sees the interim appointment as an opportunity to convince the leadership that he deserves to be substantive coach and starting on Sunday he must prove his worth.



Amid the off-field issues, Smith must ensure the players are focused on getting the job done by claiming three points.

Dreams came into the season, promising big things as they captured one of the best talents in the league. They brought in former Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso.



But have failed to live up to expectations are currently just two places above the relegation zone.



They have lost two games, including a 3-0 defeat against Hearts of Oak in their last matchday. A shocking result considering the Phobians themselves are struggling.



Dreams, though, have every right to feel confident because they have the benefit of playing at home, where they are unbeaten, and also Kotoko's off-field troubles.



This will be the fifth meeting between Dreams and Kotoko in the league. The Porcupine Warriors have won three and lost one.