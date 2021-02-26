Dreams FC were tactically ahead of us - Ashgold coach

Coach of Ashantigold Sarfo Castro says his side deserved to go home empty-handed

Dreams FC put up a fine display to edge AshantiGold SC 4-1 on matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League at the theatre of Dreams, Dawu Thursday.

Summer signing Joseph Esso scored his first hat-trick of the season before Agyenim Boateng added the fourth to complete the route. David Abagna scored the consolation goal for the former champions.



Coach of Ashantigold Sarfo Castro says his side deserved to go home empty-handed as their host were far superior tactically than them.



The interim Ashantigold coach speaking post-match says Dreams FC were far superior and deserved all the three points.

“Tactically they were ahead of us. They played better than us. The way they play they deserve to win.



“It was lack of concentration and they took advantage of it and punished us. We didn’t come to the party and they were very determined to win the game,” he added



The miners who have been struggling will next play bottom club Inter Allies.