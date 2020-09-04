Sports News

Dreams FC will sign quality players – Ameenu Shadow

Dreams FC Administrative Manager, Ameenu Shadow

Dreams FC Administrative Manager, Ameenu Shadow, has hinted of adding more quality signings to their squad ahead of the upcoming 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The Still Believe lads recently secured the services of Hearts of Oak star man, Joseph Esso and according Shadow, his outfit is ready to augment their charges with mouthwatering signings in the ongoing transfer window.



Speaking to Kwaku Sarpong Sarkodie of Bryt FM in Koforidua, he said, “We are going to sign quality players because over the past two seasons we’ve realized that our performance wasn’t up to standard and that does not befit Dreams FC”

He continued that, “If you will remember, we had about seven renowned premier league campaigners like Aaron Amoah, Abeiku Ainoson, Godfred Asante, Emmanuel Lomotey and others three seasons ago but in the past two seasons the quality has fall and that is why we have decided to add quality to our team”



“Apart from Joseph Essso, I can assure you and the entire Dreams FC fans that we will do more interesting signings that will raise the quality of the team. In fact we are determined enough to do away with the failure in the past two seasons. So management will go all out to ensure that we procured enough quality at the disposals of our technical team to raise the standard of the club again” he said.

