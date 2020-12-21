Dreams FC winger Emmanuel Ocran not perturbed despite double-decker defeat

Dreams FC winger, Emmanuel Ocran

Dreams FC winger, Emmanuel Ocran, says he is unfazed about his side’s back to back defeat in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Still Believe lads lost narrowly to Asante Kotoko at their own backyard in matchday 6.



This means the Dawu based club have suffered two consecutive defeat to the two most glamorous clubs in the country, Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.



But according to Ocran who won the man of the match prize in their clash against Kotoko, he is not worried about their poor run of form in recent time as he believes they have had a good performance in those defeats.



Asked if he worried about their performance, he said, “No, I’m not worried because we are playing very well. I think the problem now is our goal scoring and so, we have to go there and resolve that one”

Reacting to the defeat against Kotoko he observed the team did not take their chances and believes that led to their narrow defeat.



“We didn’t take our chance. In the first half we should have scored about three goals in the first 15 minutes but we didn’t take the chances”



“In football, if you don’t take your chances you will be punished and that is what has happened. I’m not disappointed about this defeat because we did well” he said.