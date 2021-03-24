0
Dreams FC youngster joins Israeli side FC Ashdod on loan

Abdul Zakaria Mugeese Abdul Zakaria Mugeese, former Dreams FC midfielder

Wed, 24 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Israeli Premier League side FC Ashdod have secured the signing of Dreams FC midfielder Abdul Zakaria Mugeese.

Mugeese completed a transfer to the Blood and Gold outfit on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old penned a one-year deal after passing his mandatory medical test.

The contract could be extended based on his efforts during his stay.

Mugeese was a member of the U-20 side that clinched the 2021 WADU Cup.

He was on loan at Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders before the WAFU Cup tournament.

