Drogba, Jerome Boateng, Mbappe lead African support for Lukaku following racist abuse

Romelu Lukaku Inter Juventus 2022 23 Lukaku was racially abused by Juventus fans

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba and French star of Cameroonian, Kylian Mbappe have offered public support for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku who was racially abused by fans of Juventus.

German defender of Ghanaian connection, Jerome Boateng has also shared a message in support of Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku was sent off following an incident of racist abuse in the Italian Cup semi-final first leg against Juventus.

Lukaku, who scored a 95th-minute penalty to equalize for Inter, was sent off for excessive celebration after Juventus fans chanted racist slurs at the Belgian international.

Roc Nation Sports, Lukaku’s representatives, has called for the Italian authorities to take action against Juventus for the abuse.

“Tonight’s racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted,” the statement read.

Didier Drogba in a tweet described the abuse as stupid and posited that the fans targeted Lukaku because he played well.

“When your talent and strength start hurting them and you’re becoming bigger and better,their stupidity arises”

Kylian Mbappe via his Instagram handle offered support to Lukaku, questioning why black players are still being abused in 2023.

Other players of African connection joined in condemning the actions and offering support for Lukaku who has Congolese connections.

His parent club, Chelsea also tweeted in support of their player while reiterating the opposition to racism.





Lukaku got a red card for excessive celebrating. This was the celebration.

no surprise Italian football is a joke. pic.twitter.com/5TIKRTZru0

— Egal (@EGTVEgal) April 5, 2023







