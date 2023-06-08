Duamenefa Regional Tournament historically registered 125 'under 17' football teams

Director of Sports of the Regional Tournament, Patrick Amazing Doamekpor

The Duamenefa Regional Tournament of the Volta Region is an initiative of a Private Commercial Radio Station called, Fafaa 100.3 FM, Dzodze with its associate NGO dubbed the Duamenefa Foundation.

The tournament began in the year 2017, with 46 football teams registered for the maiden edition. This was followed by 77 teams in 2018. In 2019, 104 football teams registered. The annual event had a break for two years during the COVID19 era but however resumed in 2022 with 61 teams on board.



This year 2023 recorded the ground breaking historic 125,’“Under 17” registered teams from 125 different communities of the Volta. 115 out of this number is from the southern part of the Volta Region whilst 10 teams registered from the central Volta.



This number is considered by sports pundits as the highest in the history of football tournament in the country and beyond.



The Duamenefa Regional Tournament is proudly sponsored by Hon. Gabriel Kwamigah Atokple Tanko, a Private Business Entrepreneur and an aspirant who wish to contest the Ketu North Constituency Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.



According to Mr. Emmanuel Ketaman Evortepe the Executive President of the Duamenefa Foundation and CEO of Fafaa 100.3 FM, the main objective of the tournament is to unearth the hidden talents embedded in the youth and to market same through already established foreign scouts in Portugal, UK, China and the United States of America.

He further states that the Duamenefa Regional Tournament has been enjoying the kind support of the Volta Regional Chapter of the National Sports Authority, Regional Football Association and National Athletics Association. Through their collaborations the participating youth over the years under review have been able to participate in National Cross Country whiles others were selected by division one and two teams and some also grabbed foreign teams’ opportunity.



Mr. Patrick Amazing Doamekpor, the Director of Sports of the Regional Tournament, on his part congratulates the 125 participating football teams and encouraged them to exhibit good morals and the highest professionalism towards the development of youth and sports in the Volta Region.



Mr. Doamekpor who is resident in the USA uses his contact and connections to collaborate with foreign and local scouts to achieve the desired objectives of the Duamenefa Regional Tournament



The 2023 edition would kick start on Saturday the 24th day of June 2023.



