Due to a series of injuries, I had to retire from football– Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere Darko, is a ranking member of the NPP

Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has revealed why he retired from football.

The legal practitioner who seems to be a fan of football stated that he decided to stop playing football for "fun" due to a series of injuries.



Mr. Otchere-Darko and Mr. Ofori-Atta are seen in the picture wearing football jerseys on a soccer field.



He said that the photograph was taken "three years ago in Kyebi."

He and the Finance Minister were labelled the "Etwienana FC striking duo of Ken and Gabby."



He went on to say in his tweet, "3 years ago in Kyebi, Etwienana FC striking duo of Ken and Gabby. I have since retired prematurely from soccer due to injuries. As for the Liverpool guy in the middle, Tula, he was there to observe as he will tonight at the Emirates."



