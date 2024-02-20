Dump Otto Addo and appoint Essien as Black Stars coach - Charles Taylor to GFA

Former Ghana international, Michael Essien

Former Ghana international, Charles Taylor has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to consider appointing Michael Essien ahead of Otto Addo as the next Black Stars coach.

Amid reports of Otto Addo being in the lead for the post, Charles Taylor has voiced his reservations about him and expressed his confidence in Michael Essien, instead.



He argued that Otto Addo was given the chance in the past and did not execute his role to satisfaction hence the need to recruit Essien and his cohorts from the 2006 squad.



Taylor said “Nothing good will come from Otto Addo. He has coached the team before, and there is nothing positive you could pinpoint from his first stint.



“Does that mean we should consider all past coaches who qualified us for the World Cup?”, he quizzed on Onua FM.



The former Hearts of Oak player remarked that the likes of Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingston should be handed the job as they have the experience and competence to excel in the role.

“We must know that the right people are available to revive Ghana football. I would suggest that we consider Michael Essien for the coaching job. Essien together with Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingston are bold former players who will stand their ground and instill discipline in the playing body,” Taylor said.



Ghana's disappointing display at the 2023 African Cup of Nations led to the dismissal of Chris Hughton and his technical team, leaving the coaching role for the Black Stars vacant.



Otto Addo previously led the team to the 2022 World Cup where Ghana finished bottom of Group H.



Essien, on the other hand, is one of the coaches at FC Nordjaesland.



