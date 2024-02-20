‘Dumsor’ hits Accra Sports Stadium as ECG disconnects power over GH₵400,000 debt

Accra Sports Stadium

The Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana’s premier sporting facility has been plunged into complete darkness following a decision by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to cut power supply to the facility.

According to a myjoyonline report, ECG as part of ongoing revenue generation measures disconnected power supply to the Accra Sports Stadium over a GH₵400,000 debt.



The power cut comes just when preparations are being intensified at the venue for Ghana’s Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia on Friday, February 23, 2024.



The Accra Sports Stadium has a history of experiencing power cuts over unpaid electricity charges. It will be recalled that in 2022, the ECG disconnected power supply to the facility over a GH₵508,000.00 debt.



The latest development adds to the headache of the Director-General of the National Sport Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi who has come under public scrutiny following his appearance before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.



Professor Peter Twumasi was scolded by the chairman of the committee for supposedly undermining the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif.

James Klutse Avedzi on Monday, February 5, 2023, accused the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi of not respecting the office and authority of Mustapha Ussif.



The accusation came up when the chairman sought answers on the status of the Central Regional Director of the NSA, Tieku Alexander who he noted had been transferred from Cape Coast to the Eastern Region but had failed to honour the transfer.



