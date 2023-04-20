0
Dundee FC manager Gary Bower heaps praise on Ghanaian striker Kwame Thomas

England Born Ghanaian Attacker, Kwame Thomas .png Ghanaian striker Kwame Thomas

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker Kwame Thomas has earned commendations from his coach, Gary Bower after his impressive performance against Morton over the weekend.

The Dundee FC striker came off the bench to score a brace in the Scottish Championship game which ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Despite being down 3-1, Dundee fought hard and never gave up, with Thomas' impact being particularly significant.

Bower praised the striker for his contribution and revealed that they had a good conversation with him about his potential impact for the rest of the season.

"Kwame was terrific and we played to his strength. He’s been unfortunate since he came here. He had two wonder saves against him v Hamilton and St Mirren in the cup," Bower said.

Thomas, who has scored three goals in nine games this season, has proven to be an important player for Dundee FC and could potentially play a crucial role for the team in their remaining games.

