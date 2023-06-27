Dunfermline Athletic is the best place to continue my development' - Ewan Otoo

Scotland-born Ghana defender Ewan Otoo

Scotland-born Ghana defender Ewan Otoo has revealed Dunfermline Athletic is the best place to continue his development ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The 20-year-old versatile player joined the club on loan from the Scottish giants in the January transfer window and made 11 appearances.



After what he described as a successful loan spell, Otoo signed a three-year deal that will run until 2026 with the second-tier club, who gained promotion last season.

“I did have an option but both parties came to the conclusion that the best thing was for us to part ways. I had my mind pretty much made up. I think this is the best place to continue my development," he told the club's website.



“I didn’t want last season to end, I enjoyed it that much! In my head I kind of knew this would be the best place for me to be playing football next season. I kind of had that made up.”