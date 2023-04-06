0
Dunkwa-on-Offin youth resource center to be completed by end of May

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region

The Government’s multipurpose youth and sports resource centre at Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region, is set to be completed and handed over by end of May 2023. Stephen Ananing, the Site Engineer said the facility, which was 80 percent completed would be ready for the National Youth Authority (NYA) to commission soon.

"We are 80 percent done and by end of next month the facility will be handed over for use," he said.

The facility was piloted in two phases and the first phase has been completed with works on the second phase ongoing.

Ananing, in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, stated that the remaining work of the facility are titan track base, access roots, main entrance, ticketing booth, grass and car park which were underway.

He noted that the Sonpin Group Limited was committed to complete the facility within the given timeline adding that all logistics to ensure the facility’s completion were available while commending the Upper Denkyira East Municipal Assembly for their continuous support and contribution towards the facility.

On the workforce, he said the company had about five percent of its workers from the municipality adding that the youths were more interested in the mining business than the construction work.

He said: "We have only five percent of our workers from the municipality, they value the galamsey work to the construction that has resulted to the low local workforce."

As at 05:00 when GhanaWeb visited the facility, work was progressing steadily and workers were seen on-site working tirelessly at the facility. The workers were optimistic about the facility’s completion by the projected time adding that all materials and equipment were available.

He commended the government for their support to ensure the completion of the facility to ensure youth development and unearth their talents.

In 2018, the Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sport and the NYA cut sod for the construction of the multipurpose youth resource centre in Dunkwa and ten other parts of the country.

