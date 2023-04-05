0
Dutch Eredivisie title slipping from Mohammed Kudus and his Ajax side after Go Ahead Eagles setback

Ajax’s chance of defending the Dutch Eredivisie title won last season is gradually becoming very slim.

The club has been good in the ongoing 2022/23 football season but has not been at its best.

From losing some top players in the summer to changing manager, Ajax’s season has been one to forget.

Things have not only worked for the team in the Dutch Eredivisie, but things have also not been good in Uefa Champions League and the Europa League as well.

Heading into the end of the Dutch Eredivisie season, Ajax are eight points behind in-form Feyenoord, the team leading the league table.

With seven matches left to play this season, Ajax could still leapfrog Feyenoord to win the Dutch Eredivisie.

If that was to happen, Ghana star Mohammed Kudus would have to be at his best with his teammates in the last seven matches of the season.

In the next match of Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie, the team will host Fortuna Sittard on Sunday, April 9.

