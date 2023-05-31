Dutch-born Jayden Owusu-Oduro promoted to first team of AZ Alkmaar ahead of pre-season

Jayden Owusu-Oduro

Dutch-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro has been promoted to the first team of Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

The 18-year-old will join the first team for pre-season which kicks off in July 2023.



He moved from DVC Buiksloot to the AZ academy to play for the club at the under-12 level. After going through the age group levels, he signed his first professional contract on 2 October 2020 keeping him at AZ until the end of the 2022–23 season.



He distinguished himself with critical saves as the AZunder-18 side won a league and cup double in the 2021–22 season.



He made his Eerste Divise debut on 26 August 2022 away against FC Eindhoven. On April 21, 2023 he saved two penalties in a penalty shoot-out as AZ won against Sporting Lisbon to reach the final of the 2022-23 UEFA Youth League. He also started in the final against Hajduk Split as AZ emerged as 5-0 winners.



On March 25, 2023 he played for the Netherlands national under-20 football team in a 2-1 friendly win against France under-20 football team.

However, his team-mate Ernest Opoku also of Ghanaian descent, who has already featured for the first team will return to the first team.



Due to his Ghanaian roots, Jayden is eligible to play for Ghana.







LSN/KPE