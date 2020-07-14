Sports News

Dutch giants Ajax close to signing Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax Amsterdam are close to securing the services of Ghana international Mohammed Kudus.

The midfielder sensation has been on the radar of several clubs following his outstanding performances in the Danish superliga this season.



According to information reaching GANASoccernet.com, Ajax are preparing an €8.5 million move for the offensive midfielder.



Kudus has been in stupendous form for the Wild Tigers this season, netting nine times in 21 league appearances.



Following interests from last season's UEFA Champions League semi-finalist, Nordsjaell and has dropped the former Ghana U-17 star from their play-offs game to allow him to talk with the club.

If negotiation goes on well, the two time capped Ghana international could seal his dream move to one of the giants of European football.



The 19-year old made his Ghana national team debut last November when he came on as a substitute against South Africa in the Nations Cup qualifier. He scored his only goal for the country in that match.



Mohammed began his career with Right to Academy before moving to Europe to sign for FC Nordsjaelland.



He shot into prominence after a good FIFA U-17 World Cup in India in 2017.

