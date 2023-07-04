2
Menu
Sports

Dutch-star Georginio Wijnaldum meets National Chief Imam

Gino New 2023 Wijnaldum (right) in a handshake with National Chief Imam

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Netherlands-international Georginio Wijnaldum has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, at his residence at Fadama, Accra, on Monday, July 3.

Wijnaldum is in Ghana with compatriot Memphis Depay for the summer holidays after a long season with their respective clubs.

In a picture spotted by GhanaWeb on Facebook, Wijnaldum was seen in a handshake with the Chief Imam before he was blessed with Islamic prayers.

Before visiting the Chief Imam, he had spent time with aspiring boxers in a gym located and also Accra and also visited the Black Star Square.

Wijnaldum will head to Italy in the coming days where he joins his AS Roma side for preparations ahead of the new campaign.

However, the 31-year-old used to be referred to as Georginio Boateng in the early stages of his career before officially changing his surname.

According to him, he inherited the name ‘Boateng’ from his stepfather but decided to change it after he divorced his mum, adding that Boateng was the name of his former stepfather who is related to retired Dutch footballer of Ghanaian-origin George Boateng.

Wijnaldum is a Premier League, Ligue 1, and Champions League winner and has also been capped 86 times by the Netherlands.

LSN/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: