Dutch-star Georginio Wijnaldum meets National Chief Imam

Wijnaldum (right) in a handshake with National Chief Imam

Netherlands-international Georginio Wijnaldum has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, at his residence at Fadama, Accra, on Monday, July 3.

Wijnaldum is in Ghana with compatriot Memphis Depay for the summer holidays after a long season with their respective clubs.



In a picture spotted by GhanaWeb on Facebook, Wijnaldum was seen in a handshake with the Chief Imam before he was blessed with Islamic prayers.



Before visiting the Chief Imam, he had spent time with aspiring boxers in a gym located and also Accra and also visited the Black Star Square.



Wijnaldum will head to Italy in the coming days where he joins his AS Roma side for preparations ahead of the new campaign.

However, the 31-year-old used to be referred to as Georginio Boateng in the early stages of his career before officially changing his surname.



According to him, he inherited the name ‘Boateng’ from his stepfather but decided to change it after he divorced his mum, adding that Boateng was the name of his former stepfather who is related to retired Dutch footballer of Ghanaian-origin George Boateng.



Wijnaldum is a Premier League, Ligue 1, and Champions League winner and has also been capped 86 times by the Netherlands.



LSN/OGB