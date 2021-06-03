Dutch trainer Patrick Greveraars begins job as Black Stars assistant coach

Patrick Greveraars during a training session

Newly-appointed Black Stars assistant coach Patrick Greveraars has begun his new job on Wednesday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Ghana has lined up two International friendly matches this month to test the team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that get underway in September.



The Dutch gaffer was on Monday to be the second assistant coach for Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor by the Ghana Football Association [GFA].



Greveraars was one of two coaches who were recommended by C.K Akonnor in his quest to strengthen the technical team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations.



He is a UEFA License A holder with over 25 years of worldwide top football experience.

The 45-year old previously worked with PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto, Vitesse Arnhem, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Anorthosis Famagusta and Al Shabab Dubai.



The Black Stars will play the Atlas Lions of Morocco in Rabat, on Tuesday, June 8 before hosting the Elephants of Ivory Coast in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.



The team has been training at the Cape Coast stadium ahead of the two matches.