Dwarfs/Kotoko league game fixed for Wednesday, January 20

Ghana Premier League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has fixed, Wednesday, January 20, for the outstanding Ghana Premier League (GPL) match between Ebusua Dwarfs and Asante Kotoko at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 2, but was postponed due to the participation of Kotoko in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League competition.



Kotoko had been kicked out of the competition by Al Hilal of Sudan, having lost the first leg in Accra by a lone goal and failing to raise a team in Sudan for the second leg due to COVID-19 complications.

A statement from the secretariat of the GFA urged all stakeholders to take note of the date and make the necessary preparations towards the match, scheduled to commence at 3:00pm.