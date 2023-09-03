EPL: Arsenal score twice in injury time to beat Manchester United at the Emirates

Arsenal grabbed two late goals to snatch a win against United at home

Source: Mirror

Arsenal star Declan Rice is already paying back his mammoth fee after he scored in stoppage time to see off Manchester United.

The game looked to be heading for a draw but the hosts were rewarded for their endeavour as their summer signing and the returning Gabriel Jesus both scored in stoppage time to win a controversial encounter that saw VAR thwart both teams.



Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for a United side who had offered little when he completed a swift counter that saw his side go from defending to 1-0 up within seconds having been played through by Christian Eriksen.



The joy of the away side though didn’t last long, 35 seconds in fact following the restart, as Gabriel Martinelli found Martin Odegaard on the edge of the box and he fired home to ignite the Emirates.

VAR intervened to deny the hosts a second-half penalty when Anthony Taylor did think Kai Havertz had been fouled, which left Mikel Arteta less than impressed. Alejandro Garnacho thought he had himself an 89th minute winner, only for VAR to again have its say and curtail the visiting celebrations.



Arsenal’s £105m signing then hammered home from a corner to put the hosts ahead in the 95th minute before Jesus capped what was a stellar afternoon for the Gunners by finishing off a swift counter, showing sensational composure to finish with the clock hitting the 100 minute mark.