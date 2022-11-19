ESPN Journalist names Ghana as 'Dark Horses' for 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana

ESPN journalist Rob Dawson has named the Black Stars of Ghana as the "dark horses" of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will be making their 4th appearance in the FIFA World Cup, but the Black Stars arrived in Qatar on Friday, November 18, 2022, as the least-ranked team among the 32 participating teams.



The Black Stars, despite being the lowest-ranked team in the World Cup, have given glimpses of what they can give Ghanaians in Qatar after beating 15th-ranked Switzerland in the pre-World Cup friendly game on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Abu Dhabi.



Making his predictions for the 22nd edition of the World Cup, Rob Dawson named the Black Stars as the team that will cause the biggest surprise in the tournament while tipping Argentina to win their third Mundial after 1978 and 1986.



He also predicted that Lionel Messi would be named Player of the Tournament, while Karim Benzema would be awarded the Golden Boot.

The Black Stars will begin their campaign on Thursday, November 24, against Portugal at Stadium 974 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay.



Check out Rob Dawson's World Cup predictions in the post below:







