ESPN makes fun of Rio Ferdinand with Akrobeto video

Rio Ferdinand and Akrobeto

Over the last year, Ghanaian comedian, Akrobeto, has become an internet sensation with his funny pronunciation of football teams’ names.

So far, his exploits have attracted the attention of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who was forced to respond to Akrobeto’s mispronunciation of his name.



Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen were forced to do same, while former Man United defender, Patrice Evra jokingly claimed Akrobeto is France midfielder N’golo Kante’s uncle.



And now, ESPN UK has found a use for one of Akrobeto’s signature laugh videos to troll Man United’s former defender Rio Ferdinand, whose bold prediction that the Red Devils would finish Wednesday night top of the Premier League table backfired following a shock 2-1 defeat at home to bottom of the table Sheffield United.



In the pre-match discussion on BT Sport ahead of the match, Rio Ferdinand was asked what he expected to happen at the end of the game and he boldly predicted United would end the night above city rivals Manchester City.

After the game, ESPN posted Ferdinand’s prediction, along with a video of Akrobeto laughing so hard at Man United’s defeat.



See the video below:



