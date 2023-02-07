Eagles and GATE Africa collaborate to make history with super bowl viewing experience in Africa

Ghana's Super Bowl LVII viewing party comes off on February 12

Source: Gate Africa

Ghana has steadily developed a strong love for American Football since hosting the first-ever NFL event in June 2022.

The expansion of the Ghanaian fan base for the sport has spawned on to making Ghana the hub destination for what is likely be the largest live American Football viewing experience in Africa.



The Philadelphia Eagles, a Philadelphia-based American Football team and the 2023 NFC Champions, will host Africa's first-ever Super Bowl viewing party for the Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023, in collaboration with GATE Africa, a marketing, experiential design, and media agency.



The event is set to roll out at the Beehive in Accra and is expected to host a substantial section of the Accra Gen Z and other related communities in several American Football-related activities from 9 pm till the start of the game at 11:30 pm.



The 2018 NFL champions Philadelphia Eagles and the two-time Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

Adding to the fact that the big game between these two teams is a no-miss for NFL fans, Rihanna’s halftime performance brings on board a different spice and level of anticipation to the game that the entire world is eagerly anticipating.



Gate Africa is well known for its dedication and focus on assisting Global brands in connecting with the African consumer in a meaningful and authentic manner. There is therefore no iota of doubt that the upcoming viewing celebration would achieve the same impact.



