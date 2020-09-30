Eastern RFA secures kit sponsorship for clubs

Eastern Regional Football Association

The Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA), has secured a kit sponsorship deal for clubs in the region ahead of the 2020/2021 league season.

Chairman of the ERFA, Linford Asamoah Boadu, who disclosed this said the Division 2 clubs in the region do not have adequate jerseys as the GFA regulation requires Division 2 clubs to have about 30 registered players.



He indicated that the lack of jerseys often results in players changing shirts during substitution, a situation that poses a serious health risk to these players.

"I decided to secure a kit sponsorship for the RFA Clubs and with this idea, I got $35,000 sponsor for Eastern RFA which will help every club to have branded jerseys, top and shorts, socks or stockings with specific jersey number for each player. I strongly believe this will go a long way to brand the Eastern Regional game," he told ghanafa.org.