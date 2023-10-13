2
Sports

Easy group - Ghanaians react to Ghana's 2023 AFCON group

Fri, 13 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many Ghanaians appear to be well pleased with Ghana's group for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana were pitched with Egypt - the most successful nation at the AFCON along with Mozambique and Cape Verde in Group B of the draw that came off on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Some Ghanaians on social media, especially X(formerly Twitter), claim the Black Stars have been handed an easy group.

Many are only concerned about Egypt but believe Ghana can beat Cape Verde and Mozambique to progress from the group stage.

However, others hold opposing opinions citing the country's last AFCON outing as the reason they are not enthused about Ghana making it out of the group.

The Black Stars exited the group stage of the 2021 AFCON losing two games and drawing one. One of the defeats came against debutant Comoros who progressed at the expense of Ghana.

The 34th edition of AFCON will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024. It is the second time Ivory Coast has hosted the finals, having also welcomed Africa in 1984.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
