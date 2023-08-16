Eben Dida confident of Hearts of Oak’s success next season

Ebenezer Armah Dida

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Ebenezer Armah Dida has expressed optimism about the club’s success in the upcoming season.

The Phobians endured a torrid campaign last-term, finishing 12th on the league table at the end of the season.



However, Dida, who is convinced his former outfit will enjoy a better campaign next-term has urged the players to give of their best in order to make the club great.



According to him, the level of infrastructural development by the club at the Pobiman Complex is enough motivation for the players to give their best.



The Pobiman Complex has been the talk of the town given the massive ongoing development that has taken place under Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV.

“I am very happy because we slept in rooms full of mosquitoes and especially when it rained the noise from frogs disturbed us a lot but we endured and succeeded. So, if the current players have these facilities so they have to give their all and fight to ‘death’ to succeed.



“...So, I applaud Togbe for all he is doing. I am happy. We just have to win trophies. I urge them to give their one hundred percent to make the club great like in our days.”



“I will also plead with the fans to exercise patience when things do not go as expected. Per what I have seen, I believe things will go on well for Hearts of Oak.”