Ebenezer Assifuah scores first competitive goal for Pau FC in huge Ligue 2 win

Ebenezer Assifuah

Ex-Ghana youth star Ebenezer Assifuah scored his first competitive goal for Pau FC in their come-from-behind 4-1 win over Niort at home on Saturday in the French Ligue 2.

The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute through Brahima Doukansy but Assifuah managed to draw his side level before the break.



The 27-year-old put the ball at the back of the net on 38 minutes for the equalizer.

Pau FC were spurred on and were 3-1 up by the 80th-minute courtesy Cheikh Sabaly's brace.



Substitute Romain Armand sealed the big win an injury-time goal.