Ebenezer Assifuah scores for Pau FC in draw at Toulouse

Ghana international Ebenezer Assifuah

Ghana international, Ebenezer Assifuah equalized for Pau FC on Wednesday evening when the team drew 2-2 against Toulouse in the French Ligue 2.

The former Ghana U-20 star in the summer transfer window of 2020 joined the club in a move from Le Havre on a free transfer.



This season at Pau FC, Ebenezer Assifuah has impressed and continues to work hard for the team when called into action.



Featuring for his club in their away game against Toulouse yesterday, the striker put up a good performance and finished with a good goal.

In addition to a strike from Erwin Koffi, Pau FC earned a point at the end of the game with a brace from Vakoun Bayo proving crucial for Toulouse on the matchday.



Courtesy of the goal against Toulouse, Ebenezer Assifuah now has five goals and one assist after making 33 appearances in the French Ligue 2.