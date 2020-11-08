Ebenezer Assifuah scores twice and provides an assist for Pau FC

On Saturday at the Stade Gaston Petit, Ebenezer Assifuah scored his first brace of the season in France for Pau FC in their convincing away victory over Châteauroux.
The 27-year-old attacker opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a straight shot from outside the box into the bottom left corner of the goal.
The former FC Sion player made a beautiful pass to teammate Romain Armand in the 34th minute, setting him up for the opener to add the second goal to make it 2-0 to the visitors.
Ebenezer Assifuah was on the scoresheet again netting in the 40th minute, he was assisted by teammate Romain Armand to make it 3-0.
Pau FC finished the first half 3-0 and that was enough to help the freshly promoted team achieve their first away victory in the French Ligue 2.
Ebenezer Assisfuah joined Pau FC from second-tier side AC Le Havre this summer.
