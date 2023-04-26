Ebenezer and Gifty Assifuah make history as first siblings to play for Black Stars, Black Queens

A photo of Ebenezer and Gifty Assifuah

History was made in April 2023 when Gifty Assifuah featured in the international friendly between the Black Queens of Ghana against the Teranga Lioness of Senegal.

The appearance of Gifty in the game against Senegal meant that she and her brother Ebenezer Assifuah have become the first siblings to have played for both Ghana's senior national teams (Black Stars and Black Queens).



Gifty Assifuah scored a brace in the first leg of the doubleheader against Senegal at the Accra sports stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023, as the Black Queens won 3-0 before winning the second leg 1-0.



Coincidentally, both Gifty and Ebenezer Assifuah made their senior national team debuts at the age of 22.



29-year-old Ebenezer Assifuah made his Black Stars debut in the goalless drawn game against Mozambique on March 27, 2016, in the 2017 African Cup of Nations qualifiers at the age of 22.

Born on July 23, 2000, Gifty also played for the Black Queens against Senegal before her 23rd birthday where she scored a brace.



Ebenezer Assifuah was named in Ghana's squad for the 2017 African Cup of Nations but did not make a single appearance.



JE/KPE