South East govnors for Nigeria as dem meet to discuss security matters

South East govnors for Nigeria don conclude to maintain joint security vigilante 'Ebube Agu' to fight terrorists and bandits for di region.

Di govnors tok inside one 12 point communiqué dem issue afta dia meeting with heads of security at di end of di first south east security summit wey happun for Owerri on Sunday, 11 April, 2021.



Di five south east govnors present for di meeting.