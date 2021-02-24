Ebusua Dwarfs clinch vital 1-0 win over King Faisal

Ebusua Dwarfs players in celebration mood

Ebusua Dwarfs clinched a vital 1-0 victory over King Faisal Babes at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday to get back to winning ways.

This is Dwarfs' third home win of the season.



Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson Quartey made three changes to the squad that lost 3-2 to Hearts of Oak last Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Abass Inusah Abdulai replaced goalkeeper Razak Issah between the sticks whilst Martin Tsiboah came in for Sumaila Moro.



Richard Amoah was handed his first start of the season as he took the place of Benjamin Acquah in the starting lineup.



King Faisal had two alterations to their team in their last league game as Elvis Nyarko was given his debut.



Michael Amoh also returned to the starting lineup as Kwame Bwoakyi and Zubairu Ibrahim were dropped to the bench.

The visitors had majority share of possession in the first half of the match but came close to scoring only once which forced goalkeeper Inusah to make a good save.



The Abontoa Abontoa boys also came close to opening the scoring just once which saw Yusiu Kaisan making a save to prevent it.



The deadlock was finally broken in the 66th minute after captain Fuseini Mutawakilu put the ball into his own net to give Dwarfs the advantage.



Dwarfs held on to the lead for the remainder of the match to ensure all three points remain at the Cape Coast Stadium as they moved up two places on the league log.



King Faisal remain in the relegation places after the defeat.