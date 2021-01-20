Ebusua Dwarfs coach blows fuse ahead Kotoko clash: Fabio Gama is over-hyped

Ernest Thompson-Quartey, Ebusua Dwarfs coach

Ebusua Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson Quartey says his side are steeled for Wednesday's outstanding Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko in Cape Coast.

The Crabs are brimming with confidence after last week's 2-1 win on the road against Liberty Professionals.



Dwarfs have not lost at home since succumbing 1-0 to Medeama last month.



But their result run of good results have emboldened the players and technical to stop a Kotoko side who are on their surge.



"We are fully prepared, well focused and our concentration is on the game," he told Fox 97.9 FM in Kumasi.

"Playing against Asante Kotoko is a normal game. Kotoko is one of the teams playing in the Ghana Premier League not a team from space."



Quartey also took time to rip into Kotoko's new recruit Fabio Gama from Brazil who was instrumental in their win against Liberty.



"Fabio Gama is over hyped, he is a normal player like my own Michael Ohene Asamoah (Saviola) who plays for Ebusua Dwarfs," he added.



Dwarfs are 11th on the Ghana Premier League table with 11 points and Asante Kotoko in 7th position with 13 points.